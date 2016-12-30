Police investigate RTC

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Glengormley.

The Times understands the incident occurred on Tuesday, December 13, but details have only been made public by the police.

The collision involving a silver Yaris and a grey Ibiza took place at Sandyknowes Roundabout at approximately 1pm.

A police spokesperson said: “It would appear that several cars hard to swerve to avoid the accident. If anyone witnessed this collision, please contact Constable Frances Murphy on 101, quoting Ref: 508 of 13/12/16.”