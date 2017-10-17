Police investigate theft from retail premises

Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at retail premises in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, October 17).

Detailing the incident, Inspector Colin Ash said: “A report of a burglary at premises located at Valley Retail Park in Newtownabbey was reported to police shortly before 9am.

“It’s believed entry was forced into the premises sometime between 12:30am and 1:30am today. A number of items were reported stolen including electrical equipment and other household goods.”

Inspector Ash added: “We’re appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, anyone who is offered any new household goods for sale or who knows anything about the incident to call police on 101, quoting reference 249 of 17/10/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”