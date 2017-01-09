Search

Police investigate theft from taxi

Police are at the scene of an incident on Foyle Road

Police are appealing for information after a sign was stolen from a taxi at the weekend.

The Times understands that between 11:10pm on Friday, January 6 and 12:10am on Saturday, January 7 a Bellevue Taxi sign was stolen from the roof of a taxi outside the depot on the Carnmoney Road in Glengormley.

Commenting on the theft, Sergeant O’Neill from Newtownabbey PSNI said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to get in contact using the non-emergency freephone number 101.

“I would also urge members of the public to be vigilant when getting into taxi’s. Remember that from January 1 2017 it is a legal requirement for all class A&B taxis to have been fitted with an approved taximeter and printer. This is a simple way of finding out if your taxi is legitimate or not.”