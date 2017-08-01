Police investigate theft from woodland

Police are appealing for information after a sculpture was stolen from a local beauty spot.

The Times understands a heron sculpture was taken from Throne Wood on Thursday, July 27, but details were only made public by the police today.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “The sculpture was designed by a local artist through workshops with a local primary school.

“Police are appealing for anyone with information, who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have information about the incident to contact Constable Carvill at Tennent Street Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 313 of 27/07/16.

“If someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”