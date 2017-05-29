Police investigate theft of handbags

Police are appealing for information after two handbags were stolen from a car in Ballyclare.

The Times understands the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 23 sometime between 8:15pm and 9pm, but details were only made public by the police on Sunday, May 28.

The car, which was a blue Renault Scenic, was parked in the Mill Road car park of the Sixmilewater River Park.

It is understood the rear window of the car was smashed and two handbags were stolen from inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number CC2017052301204.