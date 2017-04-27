Police investigate theft of industrial items

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Ballyclare.

The Times understands the incident occurred in the Ballycorr Road area of the town.

Detailing the theft, Constable Donald said: “Sometime between 5pm on April 25 and 8am on April 26, entry was gained via the front of the site and a number of industrial items were taken.

“Did you see anything suspicious in the area. Do you know the people involved in this?

“Contact us on 101 quoting 160 26/04/17. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”