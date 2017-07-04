Police investigate theft of plant equipment

Police are appealing for information after plant equipment was stolen in Doagh.

The incident took place sometime between 7:30am on Sunday, July 2 and 8am on Monday, July 3.

Commenting on the theft, a police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information regarding a rock breaker or digger buckets, or any persons observed acting suspiciously in the area of Ballyhartfield Road, please contact police on 101, quoting reference no 209 of 03/07/17.”