Police investigate theft of tools

Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a rural property in Ballyclare.

Detailing the incident, Sergeant O’Neill from Newtownabbey PSNI said: “Some time between 7pm on January 16 and midday on January 18, entry was gained to a garage at a property on the Ballylinney Road in Ballyclare.

“A red coloured Mountfield ‘ride on’ lawnmower was taken, along with hedge cutters and a leaf blower. I am keen to get in contact with anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area of Ballylinney Road over the last few days.”

“These past few weeks have seen a number of burglaries in rural properties in the Ballyclare area. I ask that residents in the Ballyclare area remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number, 101.