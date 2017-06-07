Police investigate theft of trailer

Police are appealing for information after a trailer was stolen from a driveway of a house in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare.

It was reported that the large silver trailer containing music equipment was taken sometime between 7:30pm on Tuesday, June 6 and 3am on Wednesday, June 7.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about this incident to contact them in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference number 97 07/06/17.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.