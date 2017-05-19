Police investigating theft of cigarettes

Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at commercial premises in Glengormley.

Detailing the incident, Detective Inspector Millar said: “It was reported that at approximately 2:50am on Friday, May 19, entry was gained to a commercial premises in the Glengormley Park area. As a result of the break in, a number of cigarettes were stolen.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or to anyone who may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact detectives at Antrim Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 125 of 19/05/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information anonymously, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”