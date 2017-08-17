Police issue advice after rise in cold callers

Police have issued advice on social media following an increase in the number of cold callers being reported in the region.

Commenting on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Local Policing Team officers have noticed an increase in cold-calling in the Glengormley area.

“While some cold callers may be genuine, others may use the opportunity of calling at your home to identify your pattern and look at the security around your property. Therefore, it is important that you treat those traders, who call at your home without prior engagement, with caution.”

The spokesperson added: “Quickcheck is a free telephone service which operates on a 24hour basis. It can be used to check the credentials of a representative of a utility company etc, before you allow them access to your home. Quickcheck can be contacted on 0800 013 22 90.

“No Cold Calling stickers are available free of charge from your local police station.

“If you notice someone suspicious in your neighbourhood, always contact police by ringing 101.”