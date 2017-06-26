Police issue advice to tractor drivers

Police have appealed on social media for motorists to obey speed limits in the region.

Commenting on the issue, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have received a number of complaints from the residents of the Burnside Village area of Ballyclare regarding tractors in recent weeks.

“These complaints relate to the manner in which tractors are being driven through the area.

“I would like to remind all drivers that a speed limit is exactly what it says; it is a limit. It is not a target speed. If it is not safe to do the speed limit, then reduce your speed. Only drive at a speed that is safe, taking into consideration the weather, road surface conditions, traffic and pedestrians.

“Remember that any vehicle driven on a public road must be roadworthy.”