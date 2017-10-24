Police issue appeal after cigarettes stolen

Tobacco thieves plundered commercial premises in Newtownabbey earlier this week and detectives investigating the crime are appealing for public help.

The burglary took place at premises in Abbotts Cross on Monday, October 23.

Detective Constable Montgomery said: “It is believed that sometime between 2.15am and 2.30am entry was gained to the premises and a quantity of cigarettes were stolen.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident to contact Detectives at Antrim PSNI on 101 quoting Police reference number 101 23/10/2017

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”