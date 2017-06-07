Police issue security advice

Police have issued a warning on social media after a number of burglaries have taken place in recent weeks across Antrim and Newtownabbey, whereby access to the property has been gained via an unlocked door or an open window.

Urging the public to be security conscious in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, Local Policing Team officer, Sergeant O’Neill said: “Regardless of how secure you might believe your local area is, it is important to properly secure you home.

“Criminals are criminals and when an opportunity presents itself, they exploit that opportunity.

“Don’t make it easy for them. Lock your windows and doors!”