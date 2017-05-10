Police launch appeal after man found lying on path

Police are appealing for information after a man was found lying on a footpath on the Doagh Road on Tuesday, May 9.

Urging anyone with information to contact 101, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses who were on the Doagh Road this afternoon (Tuesday) between 2:30pm and 3:30pm and noticed anything suspicious to contact 101, quoting reference 727 of 09/05/2017.

“This is after a man was found lying on a footpath in this area, for which he later received medical attention.”