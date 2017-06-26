Police launch appeal after pursuit

Police are appealing for information following a high-speed incident in the region at the weekend.

Officers have asked the public for assistance to identify the driver of a silver Volkswagen Passat that was travelling through Newtownabbey between 7:40pm and 7:55pm on Saturday, June 24.

It is understood the vehicle was first observed on Ballycraigy Road South. Police believe that it then travelled along Park Road, Mallusk Road, Hydepark Road, Upper Hightown Road and the Crumlin Road, where officers made an attempt to stop the car.

Detailing the incident, Constable Greene said: “It failed to stop and made off at speed driving in a very reckless manner through a highly populated area.

“The potential consequences of this dangerous behaviour are obvious. We did get the car a short time later in the Glencairn area, but unfortunately minus a driver.

“If anyone was travelling along these roads and has a dash cam, could I please ask you to review the footage. If you note any vehicles of similar description, can you contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1161 24/6/17.”

Information can also be passed to Constable Greene on 07557261910.