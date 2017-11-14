Police launch investigation after theft

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in the region.

The Times understands the incident occurred in the Poseyhill Road area of Doagh on October 31, but details were only made public by the police on November 13.

Detailing the theft, a PSNI spokesperson said: “An orange and black Oleo Mac 95/16 K H ride on lawnmower with an Emak K 1600 AVD engine was stolen during the incident.

“If anybody has any information about the incident or the possible whereabouts of the stolen lawnmower, can you contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 205 of 31/11/17.”