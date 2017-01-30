Police make further appeal for witnesses to fatal RTC

Police are making a further appeal for witnesses to the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the M2 Motorway near Templepatrick on Boxing Day.

The collision occurred at approximately 8:40pm on Monday, December 26 2016.

Inspector Gary McComb said: “Whilst we want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, we are particularly looking to speak with any witnesses that may have been travelling north bound on the M2 at the time of the collision.

“Any witnesses are asked to make contact with the Collision Investigation Unit on the 101 telephone number, quoting the reference number 992 26/12/16.”