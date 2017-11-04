Police move to allay fears after report of ‘potential child approach’

Police have taken measures in an attempt to ease community concerns following a report of a ‘potential child approach’ this week.

The incident is understood to have occurred in the Whitewell Road area at the beginning of the week.

Commenting today (November 4) in a post on the PSNI North Belfast Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Having investigated this incident thoroughly and by speaking to members of the local community and also the child involved, we have established that this incident wasn’t as it appeared.

“We are putting this out there as we know people in the area were aware of the incident and news spreads- especially when it comes to incidents such as this.

“Hopefully this news will calm any fears people in the area have.”