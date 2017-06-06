Police officers hurt after vehicle rammed by stolen car

A number of police officers have been injured after their vehicle was hit by a stolen car.

Officers were called to the Albert Street area of West Belfast in the early hours of this morning, June 6.

Sergeant David Mahood said: “Just before 3am, we received a report that a black Audi A1 was being driven erratically in Albert Street.

“The car had been previously stolen in a creeper-style burglary in the Enniskeen Avenue area of Newtownabbey.

“When police arrived at the scene, the car was driven directly at our vehicle, causing damage and also minor injuries to a number of officers.

“The driver of the Audi made off on foot and was pursued by police, but managed to escape.” Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, or the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.