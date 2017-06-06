Police officers injured during collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in the Albert Street area of Belfast in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

The Times understands the vehicle involved in the collision had been stolen during a creeper-style burglary in Rathcoole.

Detailing the incident, Sergeant David Mahood said: “Just before 3am, we received a report that a black Audi A1 was being driven erratically in Albert Street. The car had been previously stolen in a creeper-style burglary in the Enniskeen Avenue area of Newtownabbey.

“When police arrived at the scene, the car was driven directly at our vehicle, causing damage and also minor injuries to a number of officers.

“The driver of the Audi made off on foot and was pursued by police, but managed to escape.

“We are appealing to anyone who has information that could help our investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 90 of 6/6/17.

“Alternatively, if you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”