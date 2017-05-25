Police patrols stepped up in East Antrim

Police patrols have been stepped up in East Antrim today.

The move comes after the terrorism threat level in the United Kingdom was increased to critical following Monday night’s bomb attack on the Manchester Arena, in which 22 people were killed and 59 injured.

PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton said the government’s decision to raise the terror threat level to “critical” also applies to Northern Ireland.

In response to the increased threat, the PSNI chief constable said the public will see an increased police presence at “iconic sites and buildings, transport networks, and where large numbers of people congregate”.

A spokesperson for PSNI Larne said: “We have additional patrols out all over Mid and East Antrim today. Our aim is to reassure anyone going about their daily business. Policing is a 24/7 operation, so always remember that we are here if you need us.”