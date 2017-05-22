Police patrols to be increased to combat anti-social behaviour

Police patrols in Whiteabbey are to be stepped up following recent anti-social incidents in the area.

The move comes after police responded to reports of a large group of youths causing disturbances in the Abbeyglen Park area on the evening of Saturday, May 20.

Commenting on the recent incident, Sergeant O’Neill said: “Police received reports shortly after 7:20pm of youths congregating in the vicinity of Whiteabbey football pitches and carrying out anti-social behaviour.

“Anti-social behaviour can be a blight on any area and can seriously affect the quality of life of residents.

“Police are aware of the complaints of anti-social behaviour in this area and we are working closely with our partner agencies, Community Safety Teams and Community Safety Wardens in order to address this issue.”

Sergeant O’Neill added: “Local neighbourhood teams will also increase their patrols as appropriate in the area to address the issue.

If anyone in the area witnessed anything or is indeed is concerned about anti-social behaviour or any sort of criminal activity, please contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1121 of 20/05/2017 and let us know so that we can respond appropriately.

“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”