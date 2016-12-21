Police recover over £3K worth of stolen goods

Police have recovered over £3,000 worth of stolen tools after disturbing a group of local burglars.

Commenting on the incident, in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “While you were tucked up in your beds overnight, some of our local burglars decided to get some Christmas ‘shopping’ done.

“Luckily, your Local Policing Team officers in Newtownabbey disturbed them in the act and recovered over £3,000 worth of stolen power tools.

“One male person was arrested and the investigation is currently ongoing.”