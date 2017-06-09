Police recover stolen car

Police have praised a member of the public for notifying them of the whereabouts of a stolen car that had been abandoned in the region.
Police had issued an appeal on June 7 after five cars had been stolen during burglaries in Moira and Newtownabbey.
Thanking the “eagle eyed” member of the public yesterday after one of the cars had been located, a police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the ‘eagle eyed’ member of the public who, following our appeal yesterday in relation to a number of stolen cars, let us know where one of the cars, a Skoda Octavia, had been abandoned.
“As a result of this information the stolen car has been retrieved by us. This just goes to show how powerful a media appeal can be!”
The police spokesperson added: “We are still looking for the grey Audi A3 – so if you see it, please give us a call on 101, quoting reference 106 07/06/17.
“Or, if you would prefer to provide information without giving your details you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Newtownabbey Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.