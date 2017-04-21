Police seek witnesses following high-speed chase

Police are appealing for information after officers had to abandon a vehicle pursuit through a residential area of Newtownabbey on April 20.

The incident occurred in the Carnmoney Road North area at approximately 3:40pm yesterday (Thursday).

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “The vehicle involved was a grey Seat Leon and it travelled along Carnmoney Road North, across the Doagh Road and onto the Carntall Road before officers terminated the pursuit due to the dangerous manner in which the Leon was being driven.

“Fortunately for everyone, we recognised the driver and will be speaking to him very soon regarding various offences.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Constable O’Hara at Antrim Police Station on 101, quoting reference 798 of April 20.