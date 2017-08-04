Police seize drugs during operations

Police have seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs and herbal cannabis during operations in the borough.

District Support Team officers conducted a search in the Ballyclare area yesterday where they recovered a quantity of suspected Class A drugs. A male is currently in custody in relation to this.

Meanwhile in the Antrim area, a 28-year-old male was arrested and following interview he has been issued with a charge sheet to appear at court.

This follows a search operation on August 3 which saw £2000-£4000 worth of herbal cannabis being recovered.