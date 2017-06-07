Police seize knuckle-duster in Newtownabbey

Police have seized a knuckle-duster after stopping a vehicle in Newtownabbey today (Wednesday).

Commenting on the incident in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “District Support Team stopped a vehicle in the Newtownabbey area earlier today.

“As a result the driver has been reported to the Public Prosecution Service for being in possession of this delightful object pictured below. I know I wouldn’t like to feel it against my face.

“The front seat passenger was also arrested on the strength of a warrant.”