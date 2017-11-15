Police to conduct patrols in bid to tackle anti-social behaviour

Police officers will actively be patrolling areas blighted by anti-social behaviour in the region after recent incidents were reported.

Commenting on the issue in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Do you know where your children are at the weekend?

“Police might just be dealing with them this weekend, so speak to your children about their behaviour before we do.

“Anti-social behaviour continues to torture local residents and cause damage to your community.”

The spokesperson added: “If you see it happening, ring us and let us deal with it.

“Importantly, if you do see anything like this happening, take a note of the persons involved including detailed descriptions and the location.

“Police are aware of increased crowds of young people over the weekends in the Rathcoole area and will actively be patrolling to deal with this ongoing problem.”