Police urge public to be vigilant

Police are urging members of the public to be wise to unexpected callers after reports of fraud in the region.

Detective Sergeant Adams said: “It has been reported to police that a person with a foreign accent has contacted members of the public claiming to be from their bank advising they are eligible for a refund due to a banking fault.

“The intended victim is then requested to purchase vouchers (such as iTunes or Amazon vouchers) from convenience stores in order to then process the repayment using these via telephone call.

“As such, we would also urge employees in such outlets to be vigilant particularly if they notice a regular customer making an unusual transaction.”

Detective Sergeant Adams added: “Always be wary of any individual that cold calls you and be especially suspicious of anyone who asks for money, banking or credit card information and payment in some kind of voucher.

“It is highly unusual for any legitimate company or organisation to demand money over the phone. If you are at all suspicious about a call that you receive, hang up and phone the organisation that the person is purporting to represent to check their authenticity.

“Ideally make the call from another telephone so you can be sure the original caller has not remained on the line.

If you have received a call of this kind or are concerned by the intent of unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101.”