Police urge victim to contact them

Police are appealing for the victim of an alleged assault to contact them.

Commenting on the investigation, a police spokesperson said: “On Saturday, July 29 at around 9pm, police received a report that a male was assaulted outside the Glenn Inn, Glengormley.

“On police arrival the victim and suspect had left the area. Police are keen to speak with the victim and would urge him to make contact with police via 101, quoting serial number 1250 of 29/07/17.”