Police warn NI parents about 'reckless' Missing Game

The PSNI has issued a stark warning to parents in Northern Ireland about a 'reckless' game being played out by children on social media.

Described as the 'Missing Game', young people compete with one another to see how long they can disappear from their friends and family.

Young people are being encouraged by their peers to complete a '48 Hour Challenge' and go missing.

The longer the younger person is missing the more likes, comments and shares they receive from on social media sites like Facebook.

The game has been described by PSNI Service Lead for Missing People Superintendent Sean Wright as '"reckless"

“People who take part in this reckless activity are not only placing themselves at risk but they are diverting limited police resources from other potentially lifesaving incidents.

“This is not a game and so we urge children not to be coaxed or coerced into taking part in such dangerous activity.

“We ask parents to discuss such matters openly with their children and to dissuade them from becoming involved in such thoughtless and dangerous behaviour.”