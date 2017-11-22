Police warning after items stolen from unlocked cars in Greenisland

Police are investigating a spate of thefts from “unlocked” cars in Greenisland during the night.

Carrickfergus PSNI stated: “If anyone has any info regarding the incidents in Rossmore Green and Kinbayne Avenue area of Greenisland please contact Police on 101 with reference numbers 1365 and 1379 of 21/11/17.”

Police went on to issue the following advice: “In the run up to Christmas would-be thieves will take any opportunity to grab anything they can get their hands on. An unlocked car is the perfect invitation for this.

“We would remind you all to be vigilant and make their jobs all the more harder by ensuring your cars are locked and valuables are out of sight. This advice also applies to the home as well.”