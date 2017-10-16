Post mortem due to take place today

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 10-year-old boy at a house in the Queens Avenue area of Newtownabbey on Sunday, October 15.

A post mortem examination is due to take place today to determine the cause of death.

A 38-year-old man remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

The officer leading the investigation Detective Inspector Darren McCartney is appealing for anyone in the local community who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives by calling 101, quoting reference number 848 15/10/17.