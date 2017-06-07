PSNI dogs applauded after 'detaining armed man'

Police have praised the work of their dogs on Facebook after they "responded to the report of a male causing serious injury to a female in the Greater Belfast area recently".

In a post PSNI Newtownabbey said Veteran PD Nero and new kid on the block PD Hekto showed their skill after a man "ran from the scene believed to be in possession of a knife".

Picture from PSNI Newtownabbey's Facebook page

"PD Hektor was quick on the scent taking to the fields after him, hot on his heels as the male made a run for it, straight into the welcoming paws of PD Nero, who was containing the area and the male was quickly detained," added the post.

"The dogs and handlers were able to control the male minimising the risk to both themselves and the public."

