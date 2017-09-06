Rare fishing rod stolen

Police are appealing for information after a fishing rod was stolen during an incident in the region.

Detailing the theft, a police spokesperson said: “This Makaira fishing reel with Shimano rod was stolen during a commercial burglary in Carrickfergus this morning.

“This was bought and shipped from the USA and is not commonly available In the UK.”

Appealing for information, the spokesperson added: “If you are offered this for sale or have any information that could assist in recovering this item, please give us a call on 101, quoting reference number 204 06/09/17.

“Alternatively, you can call the confidential Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”