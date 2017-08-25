Renewed appeal following assault

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information after a serious assault in the region.

Anthony McMahon (59) sustained serious facial and head injuries during the attack on August 15.

Detailing the incident in the fresh appeal, a police spokesperson said: “At approximately 10:30pm, a 59-year-old man was assaulted in a carpark outside commercial premises in Longwood Retail Park.

“He was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

“Did you see any suspicious activity in the area at this time?

“Do you have any information that may assist police in this investigation?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at Antrim PSNI Station on the non emergency number 101, extension 36644, quoting reference number 1360 15/08/17.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.