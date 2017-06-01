Second arrest in Colin Horner murder investigation

A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Carrick man Colin Horner.

The 47-year-old was arrested in the Ards area yesterday (Wednesday).

He is being questioned at Musgrave PSNI Station in Belfast where he is assisting police with inquiries.

This is the second arrest in the investigation.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man on Tuesday. He remains in police custody.

Mr. Horner was gunned down inside his car at the carpark of Sainsbury’s supermarket in Bangor, on Sunday afternoon, in front of his three-year-old son.

He had relocated to the North Down town amid fears that he would be targeted in the same paramilitary feud that claimed the life of his associate George Gilmore in March.