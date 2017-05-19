Sinn Féin candidate hits out after damage caused to election posters

Sinn Féin North Belfast candidate John Finucane said the destruction of his election posters in the Glengormley area and on the Crumlin Road is an act of anti-democratic vandalism.

The vandalism has been reported to the PSNI and the Sinn Féin candidate said his campaign will not be deterred by those who fear change.

He said: “Unfortunately there are some people who fear change and are clearly annoyed at the prospect of representative change in North Belfast at this election.

“It will not succeed and I would call on community leaders and local political representatives to call for a halt to the destruction of election posters.

“The Sinn Féin campaign in North Belfast will not be deterred by this anti-democratic vandalism and we will continue to offer the people of the constituency a fresh, positive, equality based alternative.”