Sinn Féin man’s car attacked

A South Antrim MLA has hit out after damage was caused to a party colleague’s car in Antrim at the weekend.

The Times understands damage was caused to Noel Maguire’s car in the Suffolk Square area of Rathenraw.

Condemning the incident, Declan Kearney MLA said: “I view this attack as a direct response to Noel’s consistent condemnation of criminality in Rathenraw and the wider Antrim town area.

“It is a price he has paid for standing up for his community and against those criminals who would seek to intimidate residents.”

Mr Kearney added: “Noel Maguire will not be submitting to this type of intimidation, nor will he or Sinn Féin be deterred from speaking out against all forms of criminality. We must have a zero tolerance to this type of anti-community activity.

“I reiterate my call for all neighbourhoods to stand together and give a clear message on crime. We all need to work together, and in partnership with the police in order to face down the criminals in our midst.”

It is understood the incident followed a similar attack on a number of cars in the area the previous day.