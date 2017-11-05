Teen hospitalised after assault

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Ballyduff shops in the Fairview Road area of Newtownabbey at approximately 2am on Sunday, November 5.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “At approximately 2am, an 18-year-old male was assaulted and then taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to contact detectives at Antrim PSNI on 101, quoting CCS 207 5/11/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”