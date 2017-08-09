Teen sustains broken leg after ‘hit and run’

Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of a hit and run road traffic collision in the region.

The Times understands the collision occurred on the Longshot in Doagh during the early hours of Saturday, August 5, but details were only made public by the police today.

Detailing the incident, Constable Gillen said: “An 18-year-old male pedestrian was walking along the Longshot in the direction of Ballyrobert from Doagh sometime between 2am and 2:45am when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that failed to stop at the scene. The young man was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for a broken leg.”

Constable Gillen added: “We are appealing to the driver of the vehicle that failed to stop to come forward.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about it to contact police on 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”