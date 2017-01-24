Thefts from vehicle in Greenisland

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a theft from a vehicle parked in the car park of a doctors surgery located on Station Road in the Greenisland area.

Constable McBride said : “It was reported that between the hours of 4.45pm and 5.00pm , access was gained to a white Audi A1 parked in a car park on Station Road, Greenisland.”

As a result, a wallet and some personal documents were stolen from the vehicle.

The constable added: “We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Larne Police Station on the non-emergency number 101.

“They should quote reference 873 on 17/01/07.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”