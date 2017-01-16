Thieves target rural property

Police are appealing for information after animal feed and a horsebox were stolen from a property in Ballyclare.

The Times understands that the incident, which occurred on the Ballylinney Road, took place some time 9:30pm on Sunday, January 8 and 6am on Monday, January 9, although details were only made public by the police yesterday (Sunday).

Constable O’Brien said: “One hundred and eighty 20kg bags of Britmilk Calf Delight were stolen along with a green coloured Ifor Williams 505 horsebox. I am appealing for anyone with any knowledge of this matter to contact me at Newtownabbey PSNI Station, using the Freephone non-emergency contact number 101.

“These items are quite peculiar. I ask that should you come across any of these items in suspicious circumstances, that you contact police in Newtownabbey.#

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind you all to review the security measures in your farm. Ensure that sheds and outbuildings are appropriately secured. Large open areas where valuable machinery are kept should be well lit. Consider installing CCTV cameras and motion sensitive lighting to deter criminals.”