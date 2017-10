Detectives from Serious Crime Branch investigating the murder of prominent loyalist George Gilmore in Carrickfergus on March 13 have this morning arrested four people in the south east Antrim area.

Detective Inspector Darren McCartney said: “Three women aged 24, 31 and 36 and a 30-year-old man have all been taken to Musgrave Police Station where they are helping police with their enquiries.”