Two to appear on drugs charges following Doagh seizure

Two men are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning (Saturday, May 20) on drugs charges following an incident in Co Antrim yesterday.

The men, aged 27 and 36, are charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class A Drug with intent to supply. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The charges follow an incident yesterday when detectives stopped two vehicles on the Templepatrick Road in Doagh, seized a quantity of drugs and a sum of cash.