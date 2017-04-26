Vandal targets car wash

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was caused to a car wash in Ballyclare.

The Times understands damage was caused to the Euro Car Wash in Ballyclare sometime between 6:20am and 6:40am on Saturday, April 22, but details were only made public by the police today.

Appealing for information, a police spokesperson said: “An unknown male emptied out a container filled with £1,000 of cleaning fluid.

“The male was wearing dark clothing and had dark coloured hair, possibly in his 20’s.

“If anyone saw this or knows anything that may assist police, please contact 101 quoting reference 359 22/04/2017.”