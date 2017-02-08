Vandals target Glengormley properties

Police are appealing for information following two incidents in Glengormley in the early hours of today.

It is understood the incidents occurred some time between 3am and 07:20am on Wednesday, February 8.

Detailing the incidents, a PSNI spokesperson said: “In one, a house was broken into in Farmley Park and in the second an attempt was made to break into a house in Church Crescent.

“Anyone with any information that could assist police is asked to make contact at Newtownabbey PSNI or phone 101.”