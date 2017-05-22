Video footage sought after collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision at the weekend.

Detailing the incident, Sergeant O’Neill said: “On Saturday, May 20 at approximately 11am, a collision occurred on the Shore Road in Newtownabbey involving a white coloured Volkswagen Polo and a blue coloured Renault Clio.

“I am aware that there was a considerable number of other vehicles and pedestrians in the vicinity at that time.

“I would encourage anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with me at Newtownabbey PSNI station by ringing 101 and quoting reference number 459 20/05/2017.

“I am also keen to speak with anyone who has any dash cam or video footage of the Shore Road immediately before, at the time of or immediately after the collision.”