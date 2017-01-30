Wheel stolen from shopper’s car

Police are appealing for information after a wheel was removed from a car parked outside a local shopping centre.

The Times understands the theft occurred on Wednesday, January 25, but details have only been made public by the police today.

Detailing the incident in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, January 25, a white Toyota Yaris was parked up at Tesco, Northcott at around 4:10pm.

“On returning to his car approximately 25 minutes later, the owner discovered a front wheel missing. Were you at Tesco around this time?

“Did you see anyone suspiciously around a white Toyota Yaris on Wednesday, or did you notice anyone removing a wheel around this time?

“Any information to Constable Welsh at Newtownabbey, contact through 101 and quote serial number 766 25/1/17.”